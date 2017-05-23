Jammu and Kashmir: Protesting students beat up cop, torch his motorcycle

Srinagar: Protesting students on Tuesday beat up a cop and torched his motorcycle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama town.

Students of the local higher secondary school took to the streets and started pelting stones at the security forces demanding the release of their fellow students arrested for stone pelting by the police.

Tear smoke shells were used to quell the protests.

A policeman who was in civil clothing was stopped by the protesting students.

"The protesting students severely beat the policeman and later torched his motorcycle. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment," a police officer said.

The ongoing student unrest in the Kashmir Valley started from Pulwama town on 15 April when the security forces entered a local college and beat students inside the campus.