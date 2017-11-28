Jammu and Kashmir Police say three 'associates' of Hizbul Mujahideen militants arrested in Kulgam

Srinagar: Three alleged "associates" of Hizbul Mujahideen militants were arrested from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police claimed on Tuesday.

He said "the arrested persons have been identified as Mudasir Ahmed Bhat of Awantipora in Pulwama district, Iqbal Lone, resident of Srinagar and Mohammad Amin Bhat of Kapran in the Kulgam district".