Jammu and Kashmir police chief says 206 militants killed, 75 persuaded to shun violence in 2017

Srinagar: A total of 206 militants were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and 75 others persuaded to shun violence in 2017, state police chief SP Vaid said on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference in Srinagar, director general of police Vaid said there were many misconceptions about "Operation All Out" started by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during 2017.

"I want to make it clear that this operation is not only about killing militants, but also to bring them back into the mainstream."

"This year, while we killed 206 militants, we brought 75 youth back who had either joined or were about to join the militancy. Apart from this seven youth, who had picked up arms, were brought back due to the support their families showed to us," he said.

Vaid also said that the state police also achieved major successes in curbing drug abuse by booking 34 persons under Public Safety Act.