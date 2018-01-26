Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests woman 'suicide bomber' planning to disrupt Republic Day celebrations in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed a woman 'suicide bomber' on Friday, a day after high alert was sounded in the Valley, said media reports.

A lady who is suspected to be a suicide bomber has been apprehended, we will verify facts and talk to her, only then can we come to a conclusion: Munir Khan,ADG,J&K Police pic.twitter.com/NWepMesu5j — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Munir Khan, said that the police is interrogating her and further investigating is on in the matter.

On Thursday, intelligence inputs had said that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the Republic Day celebrations in the Valley.

According to a message circulated from the office of inspector general of police (Kashmir) to all district police heads and chief of security wing in Kashmir, "there was a strong input" that an 18-year-old non-Kashmiri woman might "cause a suicide bomb explosion" near or inside the Republic Day parade in Kashmir.

"All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of anti-national elements," read the message.

Director general of police SP Vaid, however, sought to downplay the reports and assured foolproof security for the Republic Day celebrations.

The state police chief had said that all counter mechanisms were in place.

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel on Thursday averted a major tragedy after its personnel detected and defused a pressure cooker IED near a railway station in Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"An IED fitted in a three-litre pressure cooker was detected by alert jawans of the force at Kandizal-Tangpora village near the railway station," a spokesman of the CRPF said. He said a bomb disposal squad of the CRPF was summoned and the IED was defused without causing any damage.

With inputs from PTI