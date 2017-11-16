Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests three terrorists; IGP says Pakistan using social media to lure youths to join militancy

Three terrorists have been arrested in an anti-militancy operation, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan on Thursday.

Anti-militancy operation Kund has been continuing since 14th November. Three terrorists arrested alive in this operation: IGP #Kashmir zone, Munir Khan pic.twitter.com/1JPjIJW8Nq — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017

Khan told news agency ANI that one of the three terrorists arrested is injured and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The IGP claimed that Pakistan has started a relentless social media campaign to lure youths to join militancy.

On Wednesday, the Centre decided to intensify anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, with security forces being instructed to eliminate those who continue to indulge in violence in the Valley, The Tribune reported.

The report added that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of a security core group, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to news agency UNI, home ministry sources said the dialogue process to find a peaceful solution to the problem in Kashmir would continue on its track while security forces would also continue their operations alongside against those indulging in violence.

In October, security forces had unearthed a militant module with the arrest of three ultras from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three militants - two from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one from the Hizbul Mujahideen - were arrested from south Kashmir.

Khan had appealed militants to surrender saying, "They should lay down their arms and we will provide all support in rehabilitating them."

"Always said that if the local terrorists surrender, we'll accept. We want them to get back to the mainstream. They are our own people," Khan was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

With inputs from PTI