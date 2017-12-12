Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests boy planning to join militancy in Ganderbal district

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday apprehended a boy who on his way to join militancy in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, an official said.

The boy, from Rainawari area in the city, was under surveillance as he was in contact with some Pakistani militants on social media sites, Ganderbal Fayaz Ahmed Lone, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

"We knew his movement and nabbed him early today at Qamaria Chowk in Ganderbal district of the state," Lone said.

The boy confessed of his intention to join the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaida affiliate in Kashmir headed by Zakir Musa, Lone said, adding that he was handed over to his parents after counselling.

Lone also appealed to the parents to take care and watch the activities of their children to keep them away from "such type of evils".