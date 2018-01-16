Jammu and Kashmir: PMDP has gone up to over Rs 80,000 crore, says finance minister Haseeb Drabu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Finance minister Haseeb Drabu on Tuesday said the estimated size of the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) has gone up to Rs 82,453 crore and the projects instituted under this package are at different stages of execution.

The minister was replying to a question by BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia in the state Legislative Assembly.

He said that the package aims at overall development of the state and cannot be segregated at regional, sub-regional or district levels.

Drabu further informed that there was no timeline prescribed for spending, but it depends on their capacity to spend.

He added that a number of steps have been taken to implement the projects under the package in a time-bound manner which include inter-alia, finalisation of location and scoping of individual projects, formulation of Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Drabu said that nearly all the projects have been taken up and are at different stages of contracting or execution.

Mian Altaf Ahmad, Shakti Raj Parihar and Er Rashid raised supplementary questions to the main question.