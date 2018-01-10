Jammu and Kashmir pellet-injury victim clears boards, gets gas agency from state for livelihood

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday decided to provide a gas agency to a 16-year-old pellet gun victim to ensure her a livelihood, a day after she cleared the 10th standard board examination.

Insha Mushtaq—whose wounded face sparked an outcry against the use of pellets in the Valley—studied music after she lost her sight, in the summer agitation of 2016 while she was standing by a window in her house, watching the demonstrators outside.

"Insha (Mushtaq), who cleared her matric examination on Tuesday, will be provided gas agency," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in her reply to the motion of thanks on the governor's address in the state Assembly.

The girl, who comes from a remote village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, was among the 43,000 students who passed the examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

"Pellet guns were brought in 2010 and was not fired by choice. Unfortunately, the gun was used in our period and 22 people have suffered eye injuries with about six getting completely blinded, including Insha," the chief minister said.

The pellets ruptured the retina and the optic nerve of Insha's eyes and the damage could not be undone even after six operations conducted at some of the top eye-care hospitals.

"Besides the gas agency for Insha, 12 others were provided jobs so that they do not face any problem or remain dependable on anyone," Mehbooba said, adding that the rest of the victims are minors and would be rehabilitated properly.

The 2016 stir was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by the forces.