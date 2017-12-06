You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector, no casualties reported

IndiaPTIDec, 06 2017 08:06:49 IST

Jammu: The Pakistan Army fired from small arms and lobbed mortar shells at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Representational image. PTI

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars  from 17.30 hours in the Naushera sector along the Line of Control", a Defence spokesperson said.

Pakistan troops had on 28 November and 29 November breached the truce in the Sunderbani and Poonch sectors.


They violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from 15 November to 17 November in Jammu and Poonch districts.


