Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector, no casualties reported

Jammu: The Pakistani Army has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, defence sources said. No casualty or damage was reported from the Indian side.

Using mortars, automatics and small arms they targeted Indian positions as they resorted to unprovoked and heavy firing in Laam area of Nowshera sector on Friday evening, the Defence Ministry sources said.

"Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges began at 5 pm. and continued for two hours," the sources said.

The ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir came a day before the LoC visit of a team of senior officials of the Home Ministry in the area.

The team that visited areas along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on Friday, were scheduled to visit areas around the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday.

The Home Ministry team was meeting the border residents to address the problems faced them as their lives have been adversely affected by the frequent ceasefire violations.