Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector, no casualties reported

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day on Thursday by targeting Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, a defence spokesperson said.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatics and mortars from 14.30 hours in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control,” he said.

The exchange of fire continued till 15.45 hours, he said. Pakistan forces had on Tuesday breached the truce in the Sunderbani police station area.

On 27 November, Pakistani troops opened fire in the Jhangar forward area in Rajouri.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from 15 November to 17 November in Jammu and Poonch.

On 2 November, a BSF jawan was killed when Pakistan Rangers attacked a patrol party along the International Border in Samba district.

A girl was injured when Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms along the LoC in Karmara belt of Poonch district on 31 October.

On 18 October, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Poonch.