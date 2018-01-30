Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri sector; no casualties reported

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Tuesday opened fire and lobbed mortars on forward and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The firing and shelling along the LoC in Noushera sector of Rajouri district started at 7 am, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, told PTI.

He said the heavy shelling is going on targeting five villages in areas of Jhangar, Dhamaka and Kalal belts.

Twelve persons, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts last two weeks.