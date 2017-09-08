Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector, two Indian Army porters injured

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Thursday violated the ceasefire by firing from small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring two porters working with the Indian Army, officials said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons from 1145 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)," a senior army officer said.

Two people were injured in the firing and have been evacuated to the nearest hospital, the officer said, adding that their condition was stable.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border retaliated strongly and effectively. "The firing stopped at 1155 hours," he said.

On 4 September, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire twice by firing at forward posts along the LoC in Degwar and Maldalyan areas in Poonch and along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu, Indian security forces to retaliate.

On 3 September, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the LoC.

On 1 September, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh of the Border Security Force sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire initiated from across the Line of Control while he was deployed at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch. Singh later succumbed to injuries.

On 30 August, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling from across the border in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas.

On 27 August, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district.

Pakistani troops had on 26 August violated the ceasefire in Pargwal area of Jammu district.

A day before, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan KK Appa Rao was seriously injured in sniper fire when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire along the IB in Jammu district.

On 23 August, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan held a flag meeting on the LoC in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquillity on the border.

On 17 July, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers had held a commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the IB and "committed" themselves to maintaining peace.

In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, a BSF official had said.

Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have increased sharply in 2017. Till 1 August, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.