Jammu and Kashmir: Over 692 people died in 4,146 accidents in nine months, reveals traffic cop

Jammu: As many as 692 people have died and 5,154 injured in 4,146 accidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year till September end.

Jammu district tops the table with 920 accidents in which 100 people died and 1,017 were injured in nine months this year, traffic police official said.

It is followed by Samba district where 65 people died and 280 were injured in 223 accidents, he said.

As many as 63 people lost their lives and 239 were injured in 172 accidents in Ramban district, followed by 277 accidents in Kathua district in which 60 people died and 393 were injured, the official said.

In Srinagar district, 52 people died and 263 injured in 266 accidents, followed by the death of 45 and 44 people in 140 and 363 accidents in Dodo and Dumper districts of the state respectively till the end of September.

During the same period, 34 people died each in Reasi and Rajouri districts, followed by 25 and 24 people losing their lives in Caramel and Kilohm districts of Kashmir Valley respectively, he said.

According to the report, in August the highest 122 people died and 677 were injured in 490 accidents followed by the death of 106 people and injuries to 714 people in September and death of 101 people in July this year.