You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: Over 200 militants killed in counter-insurgency operations in 2017, says DGP SP Vaid

IndiaPTINov, 30 2017 16:39:53 IST

Srinagar: For the first time in seven years, the number of militants killed in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 200, according to the state police.

The DGP's tweet came on a day five militants were killed in two separate encounters by the security forces in Kashmir's Budgam and Baramulla districts, officials said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"This marks a huge landmark for establishing peace and stability in the state of J&K and our country," the DGP added in another tweet.

According to official figures, 200 militants have been killed by the security forces during counter-insurgency operations from 1 January until the date this year, which is the highest since 2010.

In 2010, 270 militants were killed. However, the number dropped to around 100 per year by the end of 2015.


In 2016, 165 militants were killed by the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

There has been an increase in civilian killings in militancy-related violence as well with 54 civilians getting killed this year compared to 14 last year.

The number of security forces killed in militancy-related incidents this year was 77, lower than the 88 fatalities witnessed last year.


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 04:39 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 04:39 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores