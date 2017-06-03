Kashmir: One army personnel killed, four injured as terrorists attack Indian Army convoy

One army personnel was killed and five others injured after terrorists took on an Indian Army convoy in Qazigund area of Anantnag, Kashmir, as per a tweet by ANI.

J&K: 1 Army personnel lost his life & 4 injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy that took place in Qazigund (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/CDb2cJkCmf — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

The convoy was attacked in Kulgam district's Lower Munda, near Lower Munda toll post in Qazigund area of the district. Those injured have been evacuated to a hospital and a hunt is underway to nab the militants. Lower Munda is 100 km from Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Similar attacks were carried out in February 2017 wherein three soldiers, including a Kashmiri jawan from Aanantnag, were killed in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Hindustan Times.

Hizbul Mujahideen ambushed the army convoy in the Shopian attack. The attack also led to a civilian's death, when she was hit by a stray bullet, Hindustan Times said further.

PTI mentioned that Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had paid tribute to the three slain soldiers and that he had reviewed "the overall security situation prevailing in the valley hinterland and along the Line of Control".

The Army Chief interacted with local commanders and troops. He urged them to carry on their duties with utmost professionalism.