Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference calls civilian death due to crossfire in Kupwara as 'cold-blooded murder'

Srinagar: Opposition National Conference took out a protest march in Srinagar on Monday against the killing of a civilian in an alleged "crossfire", terming it as a "cold-blooded murder".

"An innocent civilian was killed in Kupwara. Such incidents have been going on. We are warning the government.

We condemn the killing and it is unacceptable. It is a cold- blooded murder", said party general-secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who led the protest march.

Asif Iqbal Bhat, a driver by profession, was killed in a "crossfire" between security personnel and terrorists in north Kashmir s Kupwara district on Sunday, according to the army.

Sagar also termed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's assurance of a probe into the incident as an eye-wash.

Scores of NC activists started the march today from NC headquarters to Lal Chowk, but were subsequently stopped by police near the Sher-i-Kashmir park here.

The party activists also carried lanterns to protest against the alleged power crisis in the Valley.

Sagar said the PDP-BJP government has "miserably failed" to live up to the expectations of the people.

"People are suffering on account of the price hike, power woes, while (the) government has been doing nothing to allay the sufferings of the people," he said.