Jammu and Kashmir minister Asiea Naqash lauds Centre's appointment of Dineshwar Sharma, calls it 'step forward'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir minister Asiea Naqash on Tuesday termed the appointment of Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma as a "step forward" towards resolving the problems of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also dismissed the controversial statements made by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah including that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan saying he always raked up issues when he is out of power.

It is the "best initiative" that Sharma is reaching out to people at the ground unlike in the past, she said.

"The appointment of interlocutor in J&K and addressing the agenda of holding talks with all stakeholders is a step forward", Minister of State for Health Naqash told reporters on Tuesday.

She claimed that the withdrawal of FIRs against first time stone-pelters was a positive step, she said.

"This step of withdrawal of FIRs against the youth and students is the best step to start with. They might have got misled or done this in emotional outbursts and come to streets and roads. But the cases brings problems for students and educated youth as they cannot get character certificates", she said.

We have decided to withdraw all cases during the 2010 unrest, she said adding that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had announced it in the Assembly.

She appreciated Sharma reaching out the people on ground level and talking to all stake holders. "It is the best initiative that Sharma is reaching out the people on the ground.

Recently he visited to south Kashmir and met them, she said adding that Sharma had also reached out to displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Abdullah for his controversial statements, she said he always rakes up issues when he is out of power.