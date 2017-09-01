Jammu and Kashmir: Locals in Kupwara stage protest over missing man; allege he was kidnapped by Army

Srinagar: Protests broke out in Kupwara district on Friday when a man went missing and another was hospitalised in a critical condition with the locals alleging that they were taken into custody by Army personnel, the police said.

Residents of Kakar Diver in Lolab area staged a protest demanding to know the whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan who, along with Nasrullah Khan, was allegedly taken into custody by troops of 27 Rashtriya Rifles on Thursday night, a police official

said.

He said the protesters alleged that while Nasrullah was released by the Army this morning, there was no word on the whereabouts of Manzoor.

Nasrullah was admitted at a local hospital for treatment but the doctors referred him to SKIMS hospital here, the official said.

The Srinagar-based defence spokesman could not be reached for comments on the allegations.