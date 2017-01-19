You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: LeT militant killed in encounter in Bandipora

PTIJan, 19 2017 10:16:26 IST

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was on Thursday killed while a policeman was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

Representational image. PTI

On specific intelligence input about presence of militants in Hajin area of Bandipora, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated in which a militant was killed.

A police constable was also injured in the gunfight, the official said, adding he has been referred to a hospital here.

The militant belonged to LeT outfit, the official said.

He said some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces near the encounter site. Further details were awaited.

