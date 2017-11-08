Jammu and Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma meets Omar Abdullah, discusses situation in state

Srinagar: Dineshwar Sharma, the central government's special representative on Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday called on former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said the meeting was more of a personal nature.

Abdullah said on Twitter: "Dineshawar Sharma and I met at my residence. We discussed the prevailing situation in the state as also steps that can be taken to make his visits to the state more meaningful."

Speaking to the media, the National Conference leader said: "He came to meet me. He had sent messages that he wanted to meet me.

"He sought my opinion as to how he can make his mission successful. Whatever I told him is between him and me, but I hope what I suggested he would act on that."

Abdullah said staying at the state guest and waiting for people to come and meet him would not help.

"We want that dialogue should lead to a solution through which people can live in peace."

Asked about his father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah's statement that there was little hope from the process started by Sharma, Omar Abdullah said: "Farooq Sahib was right when he said we do not expect much from this process."

"The Centre has watered down our expectations when the Prime Minister said talking of autonomy for the state amounted to demanding azadi."

Asked whether he had put forth this view during his meeting with Sharma, Abdullah said: "My party has not yet been invited for talks by him. When the National Conference delegation meets him after an invitation, we will talk about internal autonomy and our political agenda."

Abdullah said by creating confusion about Sharma's mandate, the central government had impeded his mission instead of facilitating it.

Meanwhile, Sharma said he will try his best to meet the separatist leaders, who have declined to meet him. "So far I have received good response during my visit here."

Sharma is scheduled to meet CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami, an MLA, and Hakim Yaseen and Ghulam Hassan Mir, two local politicians, before leaving on a two-day visit to Jammu on Wednesday.