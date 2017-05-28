Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch sector, one terrorist killed

The army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector and has gunned down one terrorist reported ANI.

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch sector, guns down one terrorist — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

In a statement to IANS, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said that "alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30 am." and that the identity of the intruder was yet to be ascertained.

This latest infiltration attempt comes on the heels of escalated army operations along the LoC which have resulted in the deaths of 10 militants since Friday. On Saturday, counter-infiltration operations in the Rampur sector saw six armed intruders being intercepted and eliminated.