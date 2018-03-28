Jammu and Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire along LoC in Poonch district after 10 days of peace

Jammu: After a lull of ten days, Indian and Pakistan army traded fire on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch district on late Tuesday.

A defence ministry official said the Pakistan army started shelling and firing at Indian positions in Khari Karmara area of the LoC in Poonch district.

"Pakistan firing started at 8.30 pm on Tuesday and continued for nearly half an hour. Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly", the official said.

Tuesday's ceasefire violation came after ten days of lull on the borders.

On 18 March, five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a mortar shell fired from across the LoC hit a residential house in Balakote sector of Poonch district.