Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan trade heavy fire along LoC in Poonch; no casualties reported

Jammu: The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing, police said in winter capital Jammu.

The Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions on the LoC in Malti and Degwar areas, police said.

"Unprovoked Pakistan shelling and firing started at 2.45 pm on Thursday. Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively", a police officer said.

"No report of any casualty or damage has been reported from our side till last reports came in."

Pakistan had earlier violated ceasefire on late on Monday in Rajouri's Nowshera sector. Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the area by using mortars, automatics and small arms