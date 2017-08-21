Jammu and Kashmir: Hundreds of mourners flock funeral procession of man killed by militants in Shopian

Srinagar: Hundreds of people participated in the last rites of a cable operator shot dead by militants in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Monday.

The funeral procession of Hilal Ahmad Malik, who was killed on Sunday, began from his home and passed through Shopian town.

His funeral prayers were offered outside Shopian's Jamia Mosque, a police official said.

Such funerals in the Valley are generally seen for militants and send the subtle message that people are against the killing of innocents, he said.

Malik was shot outside his residence on Sunday night by militants and rushed to a hospital in Srinagar.

He succumbed to injuries on the way.

The militants involved in the attack have been as Zubair Ahmad Turray and Umar Nazir, police said.

Operations have been launched to track down the killers, a police spokesperson said.