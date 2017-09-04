You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

Sep, 04 2017 10:15:39 IST

Srinagar: A gunfight between the security forces and militants started on Monday during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Representational image. PTI

The security forces receiving information about the presence of militants in Shankar Gund area on the outskirts of Sopore town were preparing to cordon off and search the place when the incident occurred, police said.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants started firing triggering the encounter," a police officer said. The firing is still on.


Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 10:03 am | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 10:15 am


