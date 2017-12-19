Jammu and Kashmir govt to withdraw cases against 5,000 youths accused of stone pelting

New Delhi: A committee set up by the Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended the withdrawal of cases against 5,000 youths, accused of pelting stones on security forces, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the state director general of police to review the cases registered against the youths and examine the legal aspects of withdrawal or closure of such cases which are not heinous in nature.

"The committee has recommended 850 cases involving 4,961 (one-time offenders) persons/youths subject to certain terms and condition to the state government," he said, replying to a written question.

The move came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh requested Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to do the needful to withdraw cases against those who were accused of pelting stones for the first time.