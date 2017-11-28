Jammu and Kashmir govt to blacktop border roads in Suchetgarh to faciliate BSF movement

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to blacktop all the roads along the International Border in Suchetgarh sector to provide easy accessibility to border out posts (BoPs), a minister said on Tuesday.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sham Lal Choudhary, who conducted an extensive tour of Suchetgarh on Monday, said the bridge damaged due to flood at Bikrama village and the road connecting to BoP Allamai-de-kothey would be constructed for the convenience of people and the Border Security Force.

"All the border roads will be blacktopped for the facilitation of locals and jawans to provide easy accessibility to BoPs so that the jawans posted there can discharge their duties conveniently in safeguarding and protecting the border," he said.

"The construction of the bridge and the road would ensure easy accessibility to farmers to their farms and lessen the distance to BoP," Choudhary said.

The minister interacted with the locals in Bikrama, Allamai-De-Kothey (AMK) and Border out Post (BoP) and said five shallow and one mast hand pump would be installed there to provide safe drinking water.

He said more electric poles and transformers would also be provided in the areas, while the blacktopping of the AMK-Kharkola road would also be taken up on priority.

"The government is committed to provide basic facilities to the people especially living in rural and border belts of the state," Choudhary said.

He said the improved road communication in border areas would help the security forces deployed at border in carrying out activities for defending the border.

Visiting BoP AMK, the minister interacted with Post in-charge Commandant Amitabh Panwar and got first-hand appraisal about the current situation along the border and other facilities.