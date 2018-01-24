Jammu and Kashmir govt says 25 killed, 163 injured by Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations across LoC

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said 25 civilians were killed and 163 injured in Pakistani firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in the state during the last two years.

In a written reply to a question of MLCs Ali Mohammad Dar and Showkat Hussain Ganaie, Minister for Revenue Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Legislative Council that in 2016, two people were killed in Jammu, six in Samba, two in Rajouri and three in Poonch while in 2017, one civilian was killed in Jammu, three in Rajouri, seven in Poonch and one in Baramulla.

The minister said that in 2016, 40 were injured in Jammu, nine in Samba, four in Kathua, six in Rajouri, 20 in Poonch and four in Kupwara.

He said that 18 got injured in Jammu, 10 in Rajouri, 47 in Poonch and four in Baramulla in 2017.

Of the 224 structures damaged in the shelling and firing during the period, the minister said 221 houses have been damaged, besides two mosques and a school.