Jammu and Kashmir govt plans to use social media to attract Amarnath pilgrims, prolong their stay

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to use social media to attract the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to the potential tourist destinations and prolong their stay in the state.

"The government has decided to use social media to attract the Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims to potential tourist destinations and prolong their stay in the state," Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh said, while reviewing the arrangements for the annual yatra here on Monday.

Singh asked the tourism department to reach out to the pilgrims through social media to invite them to various destinations in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

"The government should keep record of pilgrims including their phone numbers at the time of registration, many also get short period SIM cards from here. The department can easily invite them by showcasing places of attraction both in Kashmir and Jammu for the benefit of local traders," he said.

He also suggested launching an App having full information about the Yatra procedure and places of interest in the state.