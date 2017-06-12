Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra: Need effective strategies to counter cyber propaganda

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Monday said there is need to come up with effective strategies to counter cyber propaganda while also emphasising the need to understand larger issues related to the society.

The governor said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Rajasthan-based Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies (CPCS).

Vohra discussed several issues including about the need to understand the perspectives of various stakeholders, reasons for unrest and also the role of social media in influencing the youth to take up stone-pelting against the security forces, an official spokesperson said.

During discussions, the governor stressed the importance of critically analysing all aspects of the disturbances and the operations carried out by the security forces to deal with them.

He stressed on the need to analyse the factors responsible for the success or failure of the approaches followed in dealing with disturbances and the reasons for the local populations getting involved, the spokesman said.

The governor's suggestions came at a time when the Valley has seen several incidents of unrest including stone-pelting.

Vohra emphasised on the need for undertaking case studies of the law and order problems being faced in various parts of the country to adequately understand the genesis and the root causes of the various complex problems which are detrimental to peace and harmony.

He underlined the vital importance of coming up with effective strategies to counter cyber propaganda besides acquiring a sound understanding of the issues facing the society, the spokesman said.

CPCS is a part of the Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice and deals with education and research on internal security, counter terrorism, border security and strategic affairs with the objective of helping in enhancing national security.