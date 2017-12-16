Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra meets Rajnath Singh, discusses Kashmir situation, ceasefire violations at LoC

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said.

During the 20-minute meeting, Vohra briefed Singh about the prevailing security situation in the volatile Kashmir Valley, which witnessed relative calm in the recent past, a home ministry official said.

The situation along the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC), which has seen repeated ceasefire violations from across the border, also figured in the meeting.

Following a request of the home minister, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process of withdrawing cases registered against first-time offenders of stone pelting and the move was appreciated by a cross section of people, the official said.

The newly-appointed representative for talks on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, has also visited Kashmir Valley and Jammu recently as part of the central government's efforts to bring a lasting peace in the border state.