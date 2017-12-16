You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra meets Rajnath Singh, discusses Kashmir situation, ceasefire violations at LoC

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said.

File image of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. AFP

During the 20-minute meeting, Vohra briefed Singh about the prevailing security situation in the volatile Kashmir Valley, which witnessed relative calm in the recent past, a home ministry official said.

The situation along the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC), which has seen repeated ceasefire violations from across the border, also figured in the meeting.

Following a request of the home minister, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process of withdrawing cases registered against first-time offenders of stone pelting and the move was appreciated by a cross section of people, the official said.


The newly-appointed representative for talks on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, has also visited Kashmir Valley and Jammu recently as part of the central government's efforts to bring a lasting peace in the border state.


