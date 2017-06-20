Jammu and Kashmir governor asks govt to review policy, scale of help to those killed in line of duty

Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra on Monday asked the state government to review the existing policy and the scale of help provided to the next of kin of those killed in the line of duty.

Vohra said this in a meeting during which Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti briefed him about the consultations and the action under way to finalise the GST framework.

Pointing to the consequences of delay in this regard, the Governor advised that timely decisions should be taken in the interest of safeguarding J&K's economy and welfare of the people, an official spokesperson said.

The governor also discussed with the chief minister the continuing terrorist attacks on Police personnel and urged her to review the existing policy and the scale of help provided to the next of kin of those killed in the line of duty, the spokesperson said.

Vohra said he would also take up this matter with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the spokesperson added.

The other matters discussed by the Governor and Chief Minister included the recent allegations about the functioning of the State Public Service Commission, the time frame of elections to panchayats and urban local bodies and filling up of vacancies in the State level Commissions.