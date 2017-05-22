Jammu and Kashmir governor asks police to ensure students' schedule is not disrupted

Srinagar: The police should devote special attention to ensuring that the educational schedule of students is not disrupted under any circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra said amid recurring incidents of student protests.

Vohra also asked the police to ensure that the students are immunised from influences which have the potential of vitiating their academic careers, an official spokesman said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Muneer Khan who called on him at Raj Bhavan, the spokesman said. Kashmir has been witnessing recurring protests by students in various parts over the last few months.

Khan briefed the governor about the internal security situation in the Valley, particularly in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Advising close surveillance on all fronts, the governor asked Khan to ensure that his force plays a "prompt and pro-active" role in solving the problems faced by the people at large.

Meanwhile, former minister GH Mir and MLA Bandipora Usman Majeed also met the governor separately.

Mir held discussions with the governor about the security environment in the state, the spokesman said.

Majeed discussed with the governor issues relating to the maintenance of peace and normalcy in the state and matters relating to the balanced development of Bandipora constituency, the spokesman said.

Appreciating Majeed's concerns, the governor urged him to continue sustained efforts for promoting a peaceful environment which would enable the development and welfare of the people of his area, he said.