Jammu and Kashmir government suspends six employees for absence from duty

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered suspension of six employees, including two doctors, for allegedly remaining absent from duty in Kathua and Ramban districts of the state.

District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Ramesh Kumar conducted a surprise check of various government offices in Hirangar sub-division and found 12 employees absent from their duty on Saturday, officials said.

Taking strong note of the absenteeism, Kumar immediately suspended four employees and sought explanation of other eight and with held their salary with immediate effect, they said.

During the visit, he interacted with the people from the border villages and listened to their grievances, which were mainly related to improving basic amenities in their respective areas.

He passed on directions to the tehsil officers of Line and Works Department to immediately address the issues faced by the people residing in border areas.

To check punctuality of employees and take stock of service delivery system, District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Mohammad Aijaz conducted surprise visits at District Hospital, Trauma Centre and Government Higher Secondary School Ramban.

During the inspection, two doctors - a dental surgeon and an ophthalmologist surgeon - of the district hospital were found absent from duty and were placed under suspension with immediate effect.