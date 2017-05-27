Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed as army thwarts infiltration attempt in Rampur sector

Four terrorists were killed on Saturday by the Indian Army in the Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district as yet another infiltration bid was thwarted, PTI reported.

The troops had noticed suspicious movement in the early hours and a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of four ultras, said an army official.

A tweet by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Friday said that the encounter started in the Saimu Tral sector and three terrorists were reportedly trapped.

India Today reported an army statement which said that the army had received specific input about the movement of the terrorists after which they set up an ambush at around 7.30 pm on Friday.

Deccan Chronicle said that the area was cordoned off and search operations were underway to flush out any remaining terrorists.

Earlier this week, Major General Ashok Narula had said that due to the increase in the region’s temperature, the snow-blocked mountain passes have become easier to navigate. This has led to an increase in the infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side. He further said that the army was ready to counter such threats.

The army had also said that “punitive fire assaults” had been launched recently along the LoC. These assaults were a “part of a plan to proactively dominate the LoC and counter-terrorism operations to curb infiltration,” Major Narula said.

The army had earlier foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in the Uri sector. Two members of the BAT were killed in the attack on Friday.

With inputs from PTI