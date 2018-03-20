You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara; operation underway

India PTI Mar 20, 2018 18:47:20 IST

Srinagar: Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

Representational image. Reuters

"Four militants have been killed in the Arampora operation in Kupwara district. The operation is still in progress," the defence spokesman said.

The encounter broke out in Arampora area as security forces launched an operation after militants had opened fire on an army patrol, an army official said.

He said the soldiers reacted swiftly and launched an operation to track down the militants.

"Around 3.30 pm, a gun battle broke out between the militants and security forces," he said.


Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 17:38 PM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 18:47 PM

