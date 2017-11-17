Jammu and Kashmir: Eight people in Udahmpur arrested for alleged bovine smuggling

Jammu: Eight people were arrested on charges of bovine smuggling and 49 animals were rescued by the police in Jammu, an official said on Friday.

They were smuggling the animals from the Jammu region to the Kashmir valley, a senior officer said.

The police acting on a tip-off, intercepted four trucks and a pick-up vehicle at the Chenani area of Udhampur district on Thursday evening and made the arrests, he said.

The officer said that 49 bovine animals were rescued and cases have been registered against them.

The matter is being probed, he said.