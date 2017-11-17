Jammu and Kashmir: Educational institutes near border in Poonch closed after Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations

Jammu: Schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were on Friday shut down due to shelling from the Pakistani side, a senior district official said.

Both government and private institutions along the LoC in Shahpur, Kandi and other areas of Poonch have been closed, the official said.

He, however, pointed out that the schools have been shut for a day.

The situation was under control as firing from across the border stopped in the afternoon, the official added.

Pakistan has resorted to cross-border firing and shelling targeting posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch sector for the third consecutive day on Friday, he said. They fired small arms and shelled the forward areas in Poonch district, however no deaths or injuries was reported.