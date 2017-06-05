Jammu and Kashmir CRPF camp attack: Home ministry likely to hand over probe to NIA; Lashkar-e-Taiba suspected

You are here:
IndiaPTIJun, 05 2017 20:55:29 IST

New Delhi: The home ministry is likely to hand over the probe into Monday's attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

File image of CRPF personnel performing a combing operation. PTI

A senior official said since the strike in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was a terror attack, the investigation may be given to the NIA.

Terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were suspected to be involved in the incident as the modus operandi of the attack was similar to those adopted by the Pakistan-based terrorist group, the official said.

Four heavily armed terrorists on Monday tried to storm the CRPF camp in a pre-dawn 'suicide' attack but were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces.

NIA, which was created post the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, functions as the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in the country.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:55 pm

