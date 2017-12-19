Jammu and Kashmir: Cold wave continues in Valley; Kargil's temperature drops to -15.4 degree Celsius

Srinagar: Severe cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as the Ladakh region remained literally frozen with Kargil recording minus 15.4 and Leh minus 13.2 as the minimum temperatures.

Early morning fog impeded traffic movement in Jammu and Kashmir as the valley braced for the 40-day long period of harsh winter beginning on 21 December.

This period is known as the "Chillai Kalan" and heavy snowfall in the hills during this period replenishes the water reservoirs of the valley. It sustains the valley's water bodies during the summer months.

The minimum temperature was minus 3.6 in Srinagar, minus 7 in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 in Gulmarg, the Met said.

While in the Jammu region, the minimum temperature was 8 in Jammu city, 1.1 in Katra town, 5.3 in Batote, 1.7 in Bannihal, 1.8 in Bhaderwah and 8 in Udhampur.