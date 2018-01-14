Jammu and Kashmir: Cold wave continues across state; Leh freezes at -15.2 degree Celsius

Srinagar: Biting winter cold continued its sway on the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with the weather office giving no indication of any immediate relief.

Minimum temperatures remained several degrees below the freezing point in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region. At minus 15.2 degree Celsius, Leh town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Cold wave is likely to continue in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region for at least another seven days," an official of the Met department said.

Kashmir Valley is passing through the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called 'Chillai Kalan' which will end on 30 January.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 4.8 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 5 degree Celsius in Gulmarg on Sunday.

In Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp of Katra 6.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.7 degrees Celsius, Bannihil minus 0.6 degree Celsius, Bhaderwah 1 degree Celsius and Udhampur 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures on Sunday.