Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti rules out revocation of AFSPA, calls Indian Army 'most disciplined' force in world

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday ruled out revoking the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Kashmir "due to the prevailing situation" and asserted that the Indian Army is the "most disciplined" force in the world.

Mufti said the Army's footprint in the valley had increased due to the deteriorating security situation.

"If the situation deteriorates, the footprint of security forces will increase. If militancy or stone pelting increases, you will see more footprint of police. We don't want that to happen," she said while replying to a discussion on demand of grants for the departments under her charge.

On CPM's MY Tarigami raking up the issue of revocation of AFSPA, Mehbooba retorted and asked: "Can AFSPA be revoked in such a situation? Is it realistic?"

"The Indian Army is most disciplined force in the world. It was instrumental in bettering the security situation, that is the reason we are here today. They have made huge sacrifices," she said.

The chief minister was responding to the National Conference's concerns about the fate of FIR registered against Army men over the killing of three civilians in alleged Army firing last month.

Mufti said her government is reaching out to the youth of Kashmir to wean them away from militancy