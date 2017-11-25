Jammu and Kashmir: Bullet-ridden body of 23-year-old army jawan recovered in Shopian

The body of a 23-year-old army officer, who went missing on Friday, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday, according to media reports.

J&K: Body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar found in Shopian. Dar was on a vacation & had gone missing yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tiAZ0OH1JS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2017

The bullet-ridden body of Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found by locals in the area on Saturday morning, following which the police recovered the body, CNN-News 18 reported.

#NewsAlert A bullet-riddled body of an army soldier, Irfan Dar, was recovered in Shopian district of South Kashmir today morning. pic.twitter.com/nQF0BCFwXx — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 25, 2017

The report quoted a senior police official as saying that the soldier's car was found close to the body, and that the police has not ruled out the possibility of militants involved in the kidnap and murder.

Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, was a resident of Sensen village of Shopian district, according to Kashmir Reader. He was in the Engineering Regiment of the Indian Army and was posted in Gurez, the report added.