Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Samba sector

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir was killed on Wednesday in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.

Head Constable RP Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a senior BSF officer said.

"After the BSF strongly and effectively retaliated, heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides in Samba and Hiranagar sectors", the offical said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in the region.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November, 2003.