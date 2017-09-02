Jammu and Kashmir: BSF jawan killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

Jammu: A Border Security Force jawan was on Friday killed in sniper firing by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, an official of the force said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh (50) suffered bullet injuries in "enemy fire" from across the LoC around 17.45 hours on Friday, the BSF official said.

Singh, who was deployed at a forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, was given first aid. He died while being taken to a military hospital, he said.

The ASI hailed from Malkana village in Punjabs Bathinda district. He had joined the force in 1988, the official said.

"The BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their well being", he said.

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Till 1 August, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.