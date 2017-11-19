Jammu and Kashmir border dwellers can soon participate in recruitment rallies, says Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Recruitment rallies for military and paramilitary forces would soon be organised for border dwellers of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The minister laid a foundation stone for upgrade and improvement of Dayalachak to Katal village via Jandi road project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

"Recruitment rallies for military as well as paramilitary forces will soon be organised for border dwellers for which the proposal has already been submitted to the concerned quarters," Singh said at a function in Kathua district.

"We are committed to provide the best road infrastructure to the people of the state. We are working on the widening of the existing roads, and in order to prevent loss of young lives in road accidents, our first priority is to improve and provide road connectivity to the far off places," he said.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Rs 2,600 crore have been sanctioned for consolidating road network in the Kathua-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency under the PMGSY wherein Rs 1,400 crore was especially earmarked for Kathua and Udhampur districts.

He said that the Shahpur Kandi dam project will not only suffice the income of farmers but also minimise the drinking water scarcity in area with water scarcity.