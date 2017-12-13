Jammu and Kashmir avalanche: Efforts to locate 5 missing Indian Army soldiers continue as weather hampers operations

Srinagar: Hopes of finding alive the five soldiers, who went missing following heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, are fast receding, as blizzard-like conditions are hampering search and rescue operations.

Two soldiers slipped down a mountain slope in Nawgam sector of Kupwara district while three others went missing from a forward post in Kanzalwan sub-sector of Gurez in Bandipora district during heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

An army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche at Tulail in Gurez sector.

"The search and rescue operations have been going on intermittently since Tuesday both in Nawgam and Gurez areas but so far we have not been able to locate the missing soldiers," an army official said on Wednesday.

He said blizzard-like weather conditions caused by heavy snowfall were hampering rescue operations.