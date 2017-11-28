Jammu and Kashmir Assembly pitches for mechanism to control impact of pollution

Jammu: A Jammu and Kashmir Assembly panel has pitched for effective mechanism to control the impact of industrial pollution in the state, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The industrial growth is imperative for the development of the state, but not at the expense of the environment," the Committee on Environment of the Legislative Assembly observed.

The committee met under the chairmanship of CPM MLA MY Tarigami in Jammu on Monday to review the measures taken by the Industries and Commerce Department for protection of environment and minimising the impact of pollution generated by industrial estates, the spokesman said.

The panel asked the department to strictly implement the committee's directions and suggestions regarding environment protection measures for reducing the impact of industrial pollutants on ecology.

"It is the moral and legal responsibility of the industrialists to ensure that there is no adverse impact of their activities on the environment," the committee said.

It said there was a critical need to evolve an effective mechanism to monitor and minimise the hazardous effects of industrial pollution.

The committee sought a comprehensive status report on the action taken by the department on ground in this regard, the spokesman said.

Taking note of reports regarding the increasing pollution levels at the Chenani-Nashri tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the spokesman said the committee decided to conduct a spot inspection to assess its impact and review the control measures.