Jammu and Kashmir: 318 killed in terror-related incidents in 2017; terrorist, civilian casualties highest in last four years

New Delhi: As many as 318 people, including 203 terrorists and 75 security personnel, were killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In the northeast, 97 people, including 51 insurgents and 12 security personnel, were killed in insurgency-related incidents, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said during Question Hour.

Up to 14 December this year, 337 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 civilians, 75 security personnel and 203 terrorists were killed and 321 persons injured, the highest in the last four years. Ninety-one terrorists were also arrested.

Referring to incidents in the areas affected by left wing extremism, Ahir said up to November 30 this year, 813 incidents took place leading to the death of 170 civilians, 75 security personnel and 111 left wing extremists. One hundred and forty five people were also injured. He said 1712 left wing extremists were also arrested.



While there have been two attacks each in 2014 and 2015 on defence establishments, six attacks took place in 2016. This year upto 10 December, one defence establishment came under attack.